Ronny Chieng and Chloe Bennet took real shots for a drinking scene on Interior Chinatown

In 2020, former attorney-turned-writer Charles Yu released his second novel Interior Chinatown. Presented as a screenplay, Interior Chinatown tells the story of Willis Wu – a man dubbed “a generic Asian male” who longs to be promoted to “kung fu guy”.

Interior Chinatown quickly became a hit, with many praising its unique format and biting commentary on Asian-American roles within Hollywood and the US. It went on to win the National Book Award for Fiction that year.

Four years later, Interior Chinatown has been adapted into a 10-episode TV series – airing on Disney+ on Tuesday (Nov 19) – with Hong Kong-American comedian Jimmy O Yang cast as Willis Wu.

CNA Lifestyle recently spoke with its stars Chloe Bennet and Ronny Chieng, who play Detective Lana Lee and Fatty Choi respectively, to see what drew them to the project.