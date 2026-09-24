2026 International Emmy Awards nominees include 2 CNA documentaries

Two documentaries by CNA have received nominations for the upcoming 2026 International Emmy Awards: Copy + Paste + Steal, produced by The Moving Visuals Co Singapore for CNA, and One "Orphan" Every Hour.

This marks the third year in a row that a CNA documentary has been nominated at the International Emmys Awards.

Nominations for previous years include The Exiles and Walk The Line.

Nominated under the arts programming category this year, Copy + Paste + Steal follows creatives in their fight against the prevalence of generative AI in the industry.