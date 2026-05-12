Actress Irene Ang thanks coffeeshop worker who tried calling her 9 times after finding lost wallet

The actress said that she had left her pouch, which included her wallet, at the table when she was having lunch at the Everton Park coffee shop the previous Saturday.

"My pouch contained my IC, credit cards and ATM cards, but no cash because everything is cashless nowadays. I always thought the pouch was in my car, and since I usually pay with my phone, I didn’t realise it had gone missing for days," she said in an interview with Chinese media Shin Min Daily News.

"It was only on Sunday night, when I wanted to withdraw some cash using my ATM card, that I discovered the pouch was gone.”

She searched everywhere, from her car to her own home and the houses she visited over the long weekend, but to no avail. Ang even thought of making a police report but was reminded by a friend to retrace what she'd done in the past few days.

That was when she realised she may have left it at the coffeeshop.

"Rushed there just now, as they were closing and found out [Amy's] been helping me keep since Saturday," she wrote.

The plot twist: Amy, who found a name card in Ang's wallet, actually tried calling the latter nine times that day.

"I never picked up, 'cos I saw, thought scammers or prank calls... Ignored!" explained Ang, adding that she had not noticed her wallet was gone at that time.