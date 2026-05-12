Actress Irene Ang thanks coffeeshop worker who tried calling her 9 times after finding lost wallet
Ang did not pick up the calls because she thought they came from a scammer.
A little bit of kindness goes a long way, and Irene Ang is sure to remember this coffeeshop auntie for a really long time.
Last week, the 57-year-old Fly Entertainment's founder and CEO took to Instagram to thank a woman for her kind gesture.
"This woman singlehandedly renewed my faith in unconditional kindness. Amy! From Kimly Kopitiam Everton!" wrote Ang.
The actress said that she had left her pouch, which included her wallet, at the table when she was having lunch at the Everton Park coffee shop the previous Saturday.
"My pouch contained my IC, credit cards and ATM cards, but no cash because everything is cashless nowadays. I always thought the pouch was in my car, and since I usually pay with my phone, I didn’t realise it had gone missing for days," she said in an interview with Chinese media Shin Min Daily News.
"It was only on Sunday night, when I wanted to withdraw some cash using my ATM card, that I discovered the pouch was gone.”
She searched everywhere, from her car to her own home and the houses she visited over the long weekend, but to no avail. Ang even thought of making a police report but was reminded by a friend to retrace what she'd done in the past few days.
That was when she realised she may have left it at the coffeeshop.
"Rushed there just now, as they were closing and found out [Amy's] been helping me keep since Saturday," she wrote.
The plot twist: Amy, who found a name card in Ang's wallet, actually tried calling the latter nine times that day.
"I never picked up, 'cos I saw, thought scammers or prank calls... Ignored!" explained Ang, adding that she had not noticed her wallet was gone at that time.
Amy also asked for Ang's Chinese name to verify the identity card and to confirm that the pouch really belonged to her before returning it.
Upon getting her wallet back, Ang wanted to give Amy S$50 as a reward but she declined.
"She says it's something she's supposed to do and that she was very worried that I will be very worried! So touched lor!" gushed Ang. "So I asked her for a photo, she's my star my blessing!"
The actress also praised Amy on the spot and informed her employer, telling them to treasure such a good employee.
"Main point is, if you are ever at Everton, please buy your coffee from her and tell her: 'You're very pretty!'" she quipped.
"If you are her boss, please be very proud you have such an honest and kind staff! I will be back too! For sure!"
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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