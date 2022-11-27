Irene Cara, star of 1980s classics Fame and Flashdance, dead at 63

Irene Cara, the Oscar- and Grammy-winning actress and singer-songwriter best known for her work in the 1980s cult movies Flashdance and Fame, has died, her publicist said on Saturday (Nov 26).

Cara, 63, passed away at her Florida home, her publicist Judith Moose said in a statement posted on Twitter, and the cause of death is currently unknown.

"She was a beautiful gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films," the statement read.