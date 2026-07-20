IShowSpeed meets BTS at FIFA World Cup final, celebrates with hugs and a backflip

American streamer IShowSpeed had an unexpected celebrity encounter during the FIFA World Cup final, meeting all seven members of BTS backstage at MetLife Stadium before celebrating Spain's victory over Argentina.

The 21-year-old streamer, whose real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr, met the K-pop stars in a hallway outside the stadium suites at MetLife Stadium, temporarily named New York-New Jersey Stadium, which hosted the FIFA World Cup final.

During his YouTube livestream of the final, IShowSpeed, or more commonly known as Speed, was watching the match from a stadium suite during extra time. The score was still locked at 0-0, when someone off-camera told him BTS were in the hallway.

Without hesitation, he rushed out to look for the group.

The moment he spotted members RM and J-hope, Speed repeatedly shouted: "Oh my God! BTS! Can I get a picture?"

J-Hope was the first to greet and recognise him, extending his hand and shouting in mutual excitement before the pair hugged.

Speed then went around greeting each BTS member with hugs and handshakes before performing one of his trademark backflips, drawing cheers and laughter from the group. Jungkook was also seen jumping in joy when hugging Speed.

He then asked for a group photo, which all the members – consisting of RM, J-hope, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook – happily posed for.

Still visibly overwhelmed, Speed repeatedly said "Oh my god" and "This is lit", before telling the group: "Big fan, bro. Big fan."

RM replied: "I love watching your videos, bro," before the members thanked Speed and the two sides went their separate ways.

Less than a minute later, Speed returned to the stands, where he witnessed Spain defeat Argentina to lift the World Cup trophy.

Speed later shared the encounter in an Instagram reel. BTS members RM and J-hope responded in the comments with fire, heart and raised-hands emojis, while V commented: "We were just as amazed to meet you."