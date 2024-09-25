IShowSpeed's 2nd Singapore stream highlights: Winning S$10,000 and riding a giant swing with Simu Liu

Speed started his livestream near Bugis and within minutes of exiting his vehicle, the 19-year-old was challenged to a race by content creator Kevin Wee – the founder of the advocacy platform Radical Kindness.

The winner would get S$10,000 (US$7,790) which can be donated to a charity of his choice. Speed, who is known for his athleticism, easily won the race and was awarded the money.

Later during Speed's stream, Wee appeared again to give him a fan art made by a 16-year-old artist.

In a post on his Instagram page, Wee said he wanted to "go the extra mile" for the artist who had previously designed the cover of his book.

As for the S$10,000, Wee said that he knew he was "likely to lose".

"The $10K was for charity...Whether he gives the rest is immaterial, I got my exposure and wanted to give a good impression of Singapore to viewers around the world. My objective is served."