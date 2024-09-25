IShowSpeed's 2nd Singapore stream highlights: Winning S$10,000 and riding a giant swing with Simu Liu
The American streamer was also gifted a brand new iPhone 16 Pro Max by a small business owner.
American streamer IShowSpeed, also known as Speed, returned to Singapore on Tuesday (Sep 24) – days after his first livestream in the country ended abruptly. For his second outing, Speed and his team were guided by Singaporean producer Dew Francis, and took part in more activities including learning how to make teh tarik, getting a henna tattoo and riding a giant swing with Marvel star Simu Liu.
This time, he also had a goal in mind: Getting 32 million subscribers during the stream. If he succeeded, he promised that he would bungee jump.
But of course, it wouldn't be an IShowSpeed livestream without some shenanigans.
Speed started his livestream near Bugis and within minutes of exiting his vehicle, the 19-year-old was challenged to a race by content creator Kevin Wee – the founder of the advocacy platform Radical Kindness.
The winner would get S$10,000 (US$7,790) which can be donated to a charity of his choice. Speed, who is known for his athleticism, easily won the race and was awarded the money.
Later during Speed's stream, Wee appeared again to give him a fan art made by a 16-year-old artist.
In a post on his Instagram page, Wee said he wanted to "go the extra mile" for the artist who had previously designed the cover of his book.
As for the S$10,000, Wee said that he knew he was "likely to lose".
"The $10K was for charity...Whether he gives the rest is immaterial, I got my exposure and wanted to give a good impression of Singapore to viewers around the world. My objective is served."
As for Speed, his streak of good luck continued. Within 10 minutes of winning the race, he was approached by the founders of Singapore candy store SGFR and was gifted a figure from the anime series One Piece and a brand new iPhone 16 Pro Max.
Speed was taken aback by the gifts and exclaimed "What the hell is going on in Singapore, bro?" to which the surrounding crowd cheered.
Wanting to try "Singaporean food", Speed then stepped into the iconic Bhai Sarbat drink stall at Bussorah Street where he learnt how to make teh tarik from stall owner Asgar.
Upon trying the tea, Speed loved it, loudly proclaiming: "This s*** is good!"
However, things quickly took a turn for the strange as Asgar later "taught" Speed a unique way of pouring tea: By pouring the liquid down his bare chest.
Once again, Speed was taken by surprise and repeated: "What the hell is going on in Singapore?"
For the next two hours, Speed travelled within the downtown region of Singapore and did a myriad activities including visiting the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple, getting a henna tattoo of his idol Cristiano Ronaldo and surfing at the recreation centre Trifecta.
As his subscriber count approached 32 million, Speed headed to the recreation attraction Skypark By AJ Hackett at Sentosa to prepare for his bungee jump.
Given that he could only bungee jump after hitting 32 million, Speed first tried his hand at the attraction's giant swing – riding it solo.
After successfully completing it (and thinking that he had died), Speed was approached by Hollywood actor Simu Liu, who was in Singapore for the recent F1 race.
Liu had also wanted to try the swing and invited Speed to join him.
Although he was initially hesitant, Speed went on the swing for a second time within 30 minutes.
Before leaving, Liu wished Speed the best of luck and congratulated him for getting close to reaching 32 million subscribers.
However, as the moment of truth inched closer, it became clear that Speed was experiencing some nerves at the prospect of bungee jumping. He asked his viewers to stop subscribing and tried to back away from the bungee platform multiple times.
Finally, he reached 32 million and after much convincing from his team and the staff at Skypark, Speed jumped off the platform.
It would have been the perfect cap for his trip to Singapore. However, minutes after, his viewers staged a "mass unsubscribe" – causing his subscriber count to go below 32 million again.
Upon finding out the news, Speed reacted in his trademark dramatic manner – screaming: "Oh hell no! Y'all got me messed up," before ending the stream.
On Wednesday, Speed was spotted at Changi Airport – with some speculating that he was en route to the Philippines.