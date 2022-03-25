Popular K-drama Itaewon Class is getting a Japanese remake

Fans of the popular K-drama Itaewon Class, you can soon watch a remake of the series – in Japanese.

On Thursday (Mar 24), Korean television network JTBC confirmed that it is working together with Kakao Entertainment, Kross Pictures and a major Japanese broadcasting station to produce a remake of the 2020 series.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, the Japanese version is tentatively titled Roppongi Class, and the 13 episodes are expected to air in Japan this summer. Entertainment portal Soompi reported that it will feature top Japanese actors.

It was first released as a webtoon titled Roppongi Class when the original Korean series was gaining popularity in Japan.

The original Korean version starred big names like Park Seo-joon and Kim Da-mi. It’s based on a popular webtoon of the same name and follows the story of two protagonists and their attempts to launch a restaurant in Itaewon, central Seoul.

The series ranked No 3 among the viewership ratings of all JTBC dramas and was a hit in other Asian countries as it went on to rank No 1 on Netflix Japan’s Top 10 chart. Itaewon Class also won Best Drama Series at the 25th Asian Television Awards in 2021.

Soompi also reported that JTBC recently confirmed an Indian remake of their drama Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food (also known as Something In The Rain).