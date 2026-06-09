K-pop group Itzy bringing Tunnel Vision world tour to Singapore in October

The five-member group – consisting of Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna – is known for their hits like Dalla Dalla, Not Shy and Wannabe.

Other newly-announced shows include cities spanning across Asia and Europe, like Macao, Taipei, London, Amsterdam, Paris and Frankfurt. The post teases more shows to be announced in the future.

The Tunnel Vision kicked off early this year in February in Seoul, before taking on Melbourne, Sydney and Tokyo, with upcoming shows slated for Hong Kong, Kaohsiung, Bangkok and Manila.

On May 18, the group also released their latest mini album Motto during a short break in their tour. The eight-track body of work contains a solo song for each of the five members with Motto as the album’s lead single.