K-pop group Itzy bringing Tunnel Vision world tour to Singapore in October
Itzy will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Oct 3. Ticketing details are yet to be announced.
South Korean girl group Itzy’s Tunnel Vision world tour just added some new stops and Singapore is one of them.
Announced in an Instagram post on Monday (Jun 8), Itzy will be taking the stage at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Oct 3. Details, including ticket sales, will be announced at a later date.
The five-member group – consisting of Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna – is known for their hits like Dalla Dalla, Not Shy and Wannabe.
Other newly-announced shows include cities spanning across Asia and Europe, like Macao, Taipei, London, Amsterdam, Paris and Frankfurt. The post teases more shows to be announced in the future.
The Tunnel Vision kicked off early this year in February in Seoul, before taking on Melbourne, Sydney and Tokyo, with upcoming shows slated for Hong Kong, Kaohsiung, Bangkok and Manila.
On May 18, the group also released their latest mini album Motto during a short break in their tour. The eight-track body of work contains a solo song for each of the five members with Motto as the album’s lead single.
Itzy last performed in Singapore during the Yuewen Music Festival 2024, which saw popular K-pop acts like Seulgi and Irene from Red Velvet and BigBang members Taeyang and Daesung take the stage.
Their last standalone concert was held at Singapore Indoor Stadium earlier that year in April.
Formed by JYP Entertainment in February 2019, Itzy's debut was a sensational one with Dalla Dalla. Their music video became the most-viewed debut music video by a K-pop group within 24 hours at the time and was certified platinum within nine months of release. The group has steadily gained popularity worldwide, known for their energetic performances and catchy tunes.