Itzy member Lia to go on hiatus for anxiety: 'I've been losing myself'

Following JYP's announcement, Lia took to social media to address her hiatus, posting a picture of two handwritten notes.

"Hello, Midzy (fans of Itzy). I think you were very surprised to hear the news today. You worry more than anyone else even if I get a little sick, so I was worried you would be heartbroken and upset after hearing the news.

"At the same time, I was able to gain courage because I knew you would understand and wait for me. You know and trust me better than anyone else. It's been six years since I met the members (of Itzy) and ran together with the same dream. It was really thanks to the members and Midzy that I was able to get through those times and come this far.

"Although they were such precious times, I realised I've been losing myself while running. These are the people I am always grateful for, more than everyone else. I just want to give them love and happiness. In order to do that, I think I need to take some time now to love and fill myself first."

She ended her note with: "I will come back in good health so that I can repay Midzy for waiting and worrying for me."