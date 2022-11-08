Here’s how you can get tickets for Itzy’s Singapore concert in January

Looking to buy tickets to watch K-pop girl group Itzy in action in Singapore? We now have details on how you can get tickets for their concert at The Star Theatre on Jan 28, 2023.

Tickets are priced at S$148, S$188, $228 and S$278 (excluding booking fees) and they’re available online on Ticketmaster, through the hotline at +65 3158 8588 and at all SingPost outlets.

Presale for Singtel starts on Nov 10 at 4pm, presale for Live Nation members starts on Nov 11 at 4pm and general ticket sales start on Nov 12 at 10am.

The group is performing in Singapore as part of the Checkmate world tour. The JYP Entertainment quintet will also head to Manila, Jakarta and Bangkok as part of the tour.

The Checkmate tour kicked off in Seoul in August and includes shows in the US in October and November.

The group – comprising Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna – debuted in 2019. Their hits include Loco, Dalla Dalla, Wannabe and Sneakers.