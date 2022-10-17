K-pop girl group Itzy coming to Singapore on Jan 28 for Checkmate world tour

This one’s for Midzys. K-pop girl group Itzy will be performing in Singapore on Jan 28 at the Star Theatre as part of their Checkmate world tour.

Aside from Singapore, additional dates were added next year for Manila (Jan 14), Jakarta (Feb 4) and Bangkok (Apr 8).

Concert promoter Live Nation shared the group’s announcement on Facebook on Monday (Oct 17). No ticketing details were released and the post urged fans to “Stay tuned for more updates coming soon.”