K-pop girl group Itzy and Taeyang cover Indonesian dangdut and Malay songs, respectively

On Dec 6, KBS World uploaded an episode of its series World-Class K-Dol which featured Itzy learning about Indonesia. One of the challenges in the episode involved Itzy's five members – Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna – taking turns singing lines from the Indonesian dangdut song Kopi Dangdut by Fahmi Shahab.

The best-performing singer would get first dibs on selecting the Indonesian dish they wanted to try while the worst-performing singer would get whatever that was left.

The food options were: Ayam grepek, mee goreng, gado-gado, rendang, a cup of Indomie noodles and durian.

The quintet appeared to love Kopi Dangdut – with Yeji calling the first line of the song "awesome".

After nailing the challenge, Yeji and Lia ended up tying for first place and chose mee goreng and ayam grepek. Yuna, who came in last, ended up with gado-gado.

Ryujin, who chose durian, said the king of fruits had "the sweetness of onions".

Netizens praised Itzy for their cover, with comments including "Yeji and Lia nailed the pronunciation" and "Itzy singing dangdut was not on my 2024 bingo card".