K-pop girl group Itzy and Taeyang cover Indonesian dangdut and Malay songs, respectively
Itzy sang a cover of Fahmi Shahab's Kopi Dangdut while Taeyang sang an altered rendition of the song Antara Anyer Dan Jakarta.
Hearing K-pop idols singing songs in other languages never gets old. Over the week, Malaysian and Indonesian K-pop fans were treated to covers of Fahmi Shahab's Kopi Dangdut and Sheila Majid's Antara Anyer Dan Jakarta by popular acts Itzy and BigBang member Taeyang, respectively.
And if online reactions are anything to go by, both parties nailed their covers.
On Dec 6, KBS World uploaded an episode of its series World-Class K-Dol which featured Itzy learning about Indonesia. One of the challenges in the episode involved Itzy's five members – Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna – taking turns singing lines from the Indonesian dangdut song Kopi Dangdut by Fahmi Shahab.
The best-performing singer would get first dibs on selecting the Indonesian dish they wanted to try while the worst-performing singer would get whatever that was left.
The food options were: Ayam grepek, mee goreng, gado-gado, rendang, a cup of Indomie noodles and durian.
The quintet appeared to love Kopi Dangdut – with Yeji calling the first line of the song "awesome".
After nailing the challenge, Yeji and Lia ended up tying for first place and chose mee goreng and ayam grepek. Yuna, who came in last, ended up with gado-gado.
Ryujin, who chose durian, said the king of fruits had "the sweetness of onions".
Netizens praised Itzy for their cover, with comments including "Yeji and Lia nailed the pronunciation" and "Itzy singing dangdut was not on my 2024 bingo card".
The following day, BigBang member Taeyang surprised fans at his concert in Malaysia by performing a cover of Antara Anyer Dan Jakarta (a song popularised by Malaysian singer Sheila Majid) – with a few tweaks.
"This one is a special gift for Malaysia," said Taeyang. "I actually didn't know about this song but I learnt it for you."
In true Taeyang fashion, the 36-year-old had audiences screaming as he sang in perfect Malay. He even tweaked the lyrics from "antara Anyer dan Jakarta" (between Ayer and Jakarta) to "antara Seoul dan Malaysia" (between Seoul and Malaysia).
Even Sheila Majid gave her stamp of approval, commenting "Awesome blossom" in a video of the performance.
Both Itzy and Taeyang will be in Singapore soon as part of Yuewen Music Festival 2024 which will be held at Sentosa's Siloso Beach on Dec 28, 29 and 31.
Other acts performing include Taeyang's BigBang groupmate Daesang, Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi, and Kiss Of Life. Tickets are still available via Sistic.