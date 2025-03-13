K-pop star Yeji’s Itzy bandmates surprised her with a food truck while working on new solo album Air
Speaking to CNA Lifestyle, the 24-year-old singer shared what it was like to prepare for her solo debut and how her Itzy groupmates supported her along the way.
Since 2019, South Korean singer Yeji, 24, has set the K-pop industry ablaze alongside the members of her girl group Itzy. The quintet, which also comprises Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna, has topped charts and electrified audiences throughout the world with hits such as Dalla Dalla and Wannabe.
Now, six years into being Itzy’s leader, Yeji is embarking on her latest challenge: Being a solo singer.
On Mar 10, Yeji released her first-ever solo album Air which boasts four songs including the title track Air.
Ahead of the album’s release, Yeji spoke with CNA Lifestyle to share the preparation process for Air and how it's different from her previous Itzy albums.
Responses have been edited for clarity.
HOW DID YOU FEEL WHEN YOU FIRST FOUND OUT THAT YOU WOULD BE RELEASING A SOLO ALBUM?
Oh, I just couldn’t believe it. I also realised how time has been flying. It’s amazing how my solo album is turning into reality.
CAN YOU TELL US MORE ABOUT YOUR SOLO ALBUM AIR?
The title track Air is a synth-pop song with a powerful and addictive hook built around the theme "Takin’ my air". It’s a track that will pull you in so intensely, you might just forget to breathe!
WHAT DO YOU THINK IS THE SIGNATURE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SONG AIR?
Since the theme is “Takin’ my air”, there are a lot of movements where I grab my neck while dancing. It gives off the feeling of “taking my breath away”, so I think those moves are a key point in the choreography.
I realised that I grab my neck a lot more than I expected when I dance.
HOW IS AIR DIFFERENT FROM PREVIOUS ITZY ALBUMS?
As Itzy, our albums bring together each member’s strengths to enhance the team’s unique colour. But for this solo album, I had to showcase 100 per cent of my own energy, charm, and colour.
That allowed me to focus more on myself and as a result, I think this album is filled with my own energy.
HOW LONG DID IT TAKE TO PREPARE YOUR ALBUM? WHAT WAS THE MOST FUN AND MOST CHALLENGING ASPECTS?
When I first received the song selections, we were promoting our Gold album. But I think I started the actual recording and preparations around the end of last year.
Since this was my first time doing solo activities, every part of the process felt new and different from group promotions. That made it an exciting and memorable experience, and I think that’s why I was able to enjoy the entire preparation process.
HOW DID THE ITZY MEMBERS SUPPORT YOU DURING THIS TIME?
When I first got the news about my solo, the members were super supportive, saying they knew I'd be the first to go solo. Their encouragement meant so much! During our sixth anniversary live, we wrote rolling papers for each other, and every word from them was so comforting.
Now that I’m preparing alone, I realise just how much I rely on them. They even sent a food truck to my music video shoot and showed up in person! That’s when I thought “Ah, this is the fun part of going solo!”
Having them there gave me so much strength, and the snacks they sent were really delicious.
DID YOU SEEK ADVICE FROM OTHER JYP ENTERTAINMENT SOLOISTS?
I had a brief conversation with [JYP Entertainment founder] JY Park, and he told me: “For this album, instead of focusing on how well it does, I hope you can truly showcase your own colour.”
He also said: “I hope this can be an opportunity for you to establish your image as a solo artiste.”
That actually relieved some of the pressure for me. Instead of stressing over the results, I focused on how I could best present myself as an artiste.
YOU RECENTLY VISITED SINGAPORE FOR A FAN SIGN AND A MUSIC FESTIVAL. ANY FAVOURITE MEMORIES?
When I recently went to Singapore, there was a beautiful beach right next to us. I think it was our first time performing somewhere like that. It was very memorable. I was able to take a lot of really beautiful pictures.
The weather was quite hot but the audience’s energy was just as hot! I was so grateful for their enthusiastic response. I always feel great whenever I perform in Singapore, so I have really good memories of it.
LASTLY, ANY MESSAGE FOR MIDZYS IN SINGAPORE?
Hello, Singapore Midzys! This is Yeji from Itzy! I’m back as a solo artiste with Air, a song that will capture your eyes and ears with its performance and sound. I hope you’ll show it lots of love and support! I’ve put so much into this, please enjoy! Thank you always and please don’t forget to take care of your health! See you again soon!
Yeji's album Air is now available for purchase at retail outlets.