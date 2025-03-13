K-pop star Yeji’s Itzy bandmates surprised her with a food truck while working on new solo album Air

Since 2019, South Korean singer Yeji, 24, has set the K-pop industry ablaze alongside the members of her girl group Itzy. The quintet, which also comprises Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna, has topped charts and electrified audiences throughout the world with hits such as Dalla Dalla and Wannabe.

Now, six years into being Itzy’s leader, Yeji is embarking on her latest challenge: Being a solo singer.

On Mar 10, Yeji released her first-ever solo album Air which boasts four songs including the title track Air.

Ahead of the album’s release, Yeji spoke with CNA Lifestyle to share the preparation process for Air and how it's different from her previous Itzy albums.

Responses have been edited for clarity.