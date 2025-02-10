Yeji of K-pop girl group Itzy to release first solo album in March
Titled Air, the album will be out on Mar 10.
South Korean idol Yeji, 24, will release her first-ever album – titled Air – on Mar 10. The leader of the popular K-pop girl group Itzy, Yeji is the first member of the quintet to have a solo debut.
On Sunday night (Feb 9), Itzy's agency JYP Entertainment unveiled a teaser trailer for Air. The two-minute video shows Yeji in multiple outfits, interacting with various types of flora.
The final sequence of the trailer shows Yeji sporting a bob cut – a departure from her signature long locks.
Air will be released in multiple album variants including two photobook versions and a "mystery box" version. More details, including Air's tracklist, will be revealed in the coming days.
Comprising Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna, Itzy debuted in 2019 with the song Dalla Dalla and quickly established itself as one of the most popular girl groups among what's considered K-pop's fourth generation.
Over the years, Itzy has performed in Singapore multiple times; the group's last trip to Singapore was in December 2024, when they held a fan signing event and performed at Yuewen Music Festival.