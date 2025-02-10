Yeji of K-pop girl group Itzy to release first solo album in March

South Korean idol Yeji, 24, will release her first-ever album – titled Air – on Mar 10. The leader of the popular K-pop girl group Itzy, Yeji is the first member of the quintet to have a solo debut.

On Sunday night (Feb 9), Itzy's agency JYP Entertainment unveiled a teaser trailer for Air. The two-minute video shows Yeji in multiple outfits, interacting with various types of flora.