South Korean star IU donates US$160,000 to charities to mark her 29th birthday
The singer and actress wished to “share the warmth” with her fans and the less fortunate, according to a tweet from her agency.
South Korean singer and actress Lee Ji-eun, better known as IU, celebrated her 29th birthday on Monday (May 16) by making donations totalling 210 million won (US$164,240) to a range of charitable organisations.
Lee’s agency EDAM Entertainment shared a tweet with receipts for donations made to The Snail of Love, Korean Unwed Mothers’ Families Association, Eden I Ville and social welfare organisation Changinwon under the name “IUAENA”, which combines her stage name with that of her fandom.
In the tweet, the agency shared a message in Korean from the Hotel Del Luna star: “Birthdays come every year, but we want to spread warmth this year as well with UAENA. We hope that this May can be a cosy one for all those pushing forward underneath the warm spring sunshine as well as those taking a brief break in the shade. And of course, to our UAENA who are celebrating with happy hearts more than anyone else, thank you always!”
With this round of donations, Lee continued a tradition she had started since making her professional debut in 2008 of contributing to various organisations on her birthday and other special occasions and holidays such as Christmas.
Besides funding surgeries and treatment for youth with hearing impairments, Lee’s donations this year will go towards supporting single-mother households, infant foster care and social rehabilitation programmes. In previous years, she had made donations to organisations supporting children with cancer and rare diseases, foster programmes and people with disabilities.
Lee will next be seen in the film Broker, alongside actors Song Kang-ho (Parasite) and Bae Doona (The Silent Sea), slated for release on Jun 8 after its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.