Korean celebs IU, Lee Byung-hun, Song Kang-ho and more donate money to help wildfire victims

Some of South Korea’s biggest stars have stepped up to provide assistance to victims of a wildfire that broke out in the country’s eastern coastal region on Mar 4.

Parasite actor Song Kang-Ho, actress-singer IU and actors Lee Byung-hun and Lee Je-hoon have each donated 100 million won (US$80,900), while Goblin actress Kim Go-eun and singer-actress Hyeri donated 50 million won each through South Korea’s Hope Bridge Association of the National Disaster Relief.

The association says the donation will be used to help with the construction of temporary residences and shelter for the victims who have been displaced by the fire.

Korea JoongAng Daily reported that Hyeri had asked for her contribution to be directed towards the "firefighters on the scene and minors who have been affected by the fire".

The 30-year-old Kim was also quoted as saying that she hoped the fire would be put out quickly and that her donation “can be of help to many victims of the fire and firefighters”.

Other high-profile celebrities such as actress Song Hye-kyo have also taken to social media to extend their support to the victims and encourage others to help. Song urged her more than 13 million Instagram followers to continue praying for the victims of the disaster.

“Watching the news all day. It really tugged at my heartstrings,” she captioned her post.

The blaze broke out in Uljin Country, North Gyeongsang and it has forced more than 7,000 residents to flee their homes