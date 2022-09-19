South Korean star IU donates US$144,000 to charitable causes to mark 14 years after her debut

South Korean singer and actress IU has continued her tradition of making large monetary donations to mark a significant moment in her life.

IU’s agency EDAM Entertainment posted on their social media account on Sunday (Sep 18) that the star had donated 200 million won (US$144,000) to two associations to mark 14 years since her showbusiness debut. She made her debut as a solo singer with the EP Lost And Found on Sep 18, 2008.

The donations, made under the name IUAENA – a combination of IU and the name of her fan club, UAENA – were split evenly between Asan Foundation and Seoul Metropolitan Child Welfare Association.

The money will be used to pay for cancer treatments for women and children with financial difficulties, as well as to support young people.

The Hotel Del Luna star said in a message that she was once again “sharing warmth with a heart full of gratitude”. She also expressed her love and thanks for her fans who have been with her.

IU, whose real name is Lee Ji-eun, often marks significant events with large donations. In May, she donated 210 million won to a range of charitable organisations to mark her birthday, with the money going towards supporting single-mother households, infant foster care and social rehabilitation programmes. In previous years, she had donated to organisations supporting children with cancer and rare diseases, foster programmes and people with disabilities.