IU, NewJeans and other South Korean celebs target of netizens who want to report them to the CIA

IU, NewJeans and many other celebrities have drawn the ire of politically conservative-leaning South Korean netizens who claim that they are supporting communist forces by calling for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment.

These users have since resorted to reporting the celebrities to the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

On Tuesday (Dec 17), an anonymous user of the South Korean portal DC Inside posted a compilation of South Korean celebrities who allegedly supported Yoon's impeachment, following his martial law declaration, and encouraged other users to report the celebrities to the CIA.