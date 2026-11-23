Uaenas in Singapore, be sure to mark your calendars for Mar 6 and 7 next year as South Korean singer-actress IU will return for a concert.

The 33-year-old, whose real name is Lee Ji-eun, will perform at the National Stadium for the first time ever; her previous concert in 2024, titled Her, was held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Other stops that have been revealed so far include Bangkok, Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta. According to IU's announcement on Sunday (Nov 22) night, more stops will be announced at a later date.