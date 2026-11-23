IU to stage concert at Singapore's National Stadium in March
South Korean singer-actress IU will perform at the National Stadium on Mar 6 and 7, 2027.
Uaenas in Singapore, be sure to mark your calendars for Mar 6 and 7 next year as South Korean singer-actress IU will return for a concert.
The 33-year-old, whose real name is Lee Ji-eun, will perform at the National Stadium for the first time ever; her previous concert in 2024, titled Her, was held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
Other stops that have been revealed so far include Bangkok, Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta. According to IU's announcement on Sunday (Nov 22) night, more stops will be announced at a later date.
IU's upcoming two Singapore shows will also coincide with K-pop group Stray Kids' Run It concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
More details for the show, including ticket prices and the seat map, will also be announced at a later date.
Regarded as one of South Korea's top soloists, IU has amassed numerous No 1 hits over a career spanning nearly two decades. These include Good Day, Palette, Lilac and Love Wins All.
As an actress, she has starred in many hit dramas, including Hotel Del Luna, When Life Gives You Tangerines and Perfect Crown.