Ive Show What I Am Singapore concert: K-pop stars impress with mature image and elevated skills

It’s been more than two years since K-pop superstars Ive staged a show in Singapore and in the time they’ve been away, the sextet – comprising Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz and Leeseo – has grown in many ways.

During these two years, Ive expanded their repertoire with three Korean mini-albums and a full-length album – all of which topped music charts and spawned another string of successful singles, despite each release exploring distinct sonic styles.

Individually, the members of Ive have done well for themselves, securing ambassadorships with prominent brands, including luxury fashion houses.

Indeed, Ive is on an upwards trajectory and the group’s concert on Saturday (May 9) at the Singapore Indoor Stadium served as a reintroduction to their levelled-up selves.