Former actress Ivy Lee reunites with former screen husband Xie Shaoguang: ‘Long time no see’
Still remember them in 1999's Stepping Out?
Ever since Xie Shaoguang announced he's making his comeback, fans have been hoping to see him and his former on-screen lovers, like Huang Biren from Stand By Me (1998), Ivy Lee from Stepping Out (1999), and Chen Liping from Holland V (2003), create sparks again.
While that doesn't seem to be happening anytime soon – it was announced last week that the 63-year-old will star opposite Chen Hanwei in the upcoming Mediacorp drama Last Hurrah – fans don't have to be disappointed just yet.
Former Mediacorp actress Ivy Lee, who quit showbiz in 2009, recently shared on Instagram a selfie with Shaoguang.
In Stepping Out, Xie played a ne'er-do-well rich kid who squanders his family's wealth, and Lee, his long-suffering wife.
In their new photo posted on Dec 21, Xie had a new blonde hairstyle (his look for Last Hurrah?) while Lee was dressed down in a pink and white stripe shirt with her hair tied up.
"Long time no see, [the person] who shares the same frequency and chemistry as me," wrote Lee.
Fans, including many of their showbiz pals, were elated to see the two appear in the same frame again.
"Yay," raved fellow Stepping Out co-star Cynthia Koh, who spammed heart-shaped emojis, while Paris-based former Mediacorp star Sharon Au fawned: "Stepping Out! God-tier drama, God-tier couple!"
A netizen also made sure to remind Lee that she is very much missed too.
"Ivy, Shaoguang has already made a comeback, we're all waiting for your return now!" wrote that netizen.
Xie left showbiz in 2005 and was ordained as a Buddhist monk in 2013.
He became a chef in a vegetarian restaurant, and opened an animal sanctuary in Malaysia, before announcing his return to showbiz this year.
Meanwhile, Lee, whose last drama was 2008’s Love Blossoms II, has been living in England with her director husband, Raymond Choy, and their four kids – Mikki, 26, twin sons Nik and Dash, 19, and Leah, 15 – for the past seven years.
You can watch Stepping Out on mewatch. This story was originally published in 8Days.