Former actress Ivy Lee reunites with former screen husband Xie Shaoguang: ‘Long time no see’

Ever since Xie Shaoguang announced he's making his comeback, fans have been hoping to see him and his former on-screen lovers, like Huang Biren from Stand By Me (1998), Ivy Lee from Stepping Out (1999), and Chen Liping from Holland V (2003), create sparks again.

While that doesn't seem to be happening anytime soon – it was announced last week that the 63-year-old will star opposite Chen Hanwei in the upcoming Mediacorp drama Last Hurrah – fans don't have to be disappointed just yet.

Former Mediacorp actress Ivy Lee, who quit showbiz in 2009, recently shared on Instagram a selfie with Shaoguang.