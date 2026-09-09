K-pop group Izna to perform first-ever Singapore concert in November
Izna will stage the Singapore leg of their Who Dat Girl? tour on Nov 8.
K-pop girl group Izna will stage their very first concert in Singapore on Nov 8 at the Capitol Theatre. The show is part of the sextet's Who Dat Girl? tour, which will kick off in South Korea on Sep 19.
Formed in 2024 via the reality competition series I-Land 2, Izna comprises Mai, Jeemin, Koko, Sarang, Jungeun and Saebi. The group has since released three Korean mini albums, all of which have ranked highly on South Korean music charts.
Tickets for Izna's upcoming concert will go on sale at 12pm on Sep 12 via ticketing platform Tap Your Tickets, with prices ranging between S$160 and S$280.
Every ticketholder will get an exclusive photocard set as well as access to a hi-bye session after the show.
Selected winners can score additional benefits, including a group photo session as well as signed items.