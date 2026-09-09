K-pop group Izna to perform first-ever Singapore concert in November

K-pop girl group Izna will stage their very first concert in Singapore on Nov 8 at the Capitol Theatre. The show is part of the sextet's Who Dat Girl? tour, which will kick off in South Korea on Sep 19.

Formed in 2024 via the reality competition series I-Land 2, Izna comprises Mai, Jeemin, Koko, Sarang, Jungeun and Saebi. The group has since released three Korean mini albums, all of which have ranked highly on South Korean music charts.