Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

J-Hope, member of K-pop's BTS, finishes military service in South Korea
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Entertainment

J-Hope, member of K-pop's BTS, finishes military service in South Korea

J-Hope, 30, wearing a uniform and a black beret, was smiling as he was greeted by fellow group member Jin and around 100 cheering fans. 

J-Hope, member of K-pop's BTS, finishes military service in South Korea

K-pop boy band BTS member J-Hope waves from inside a vehicle after being discharged from his 18 months of mandatory military service outside a military base in Wonju, South Korea, October 17, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Soo-hyeon

17 Oct 2024 12:21PM (Updated: 17 Oct 2024 12:26PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

K-pop star J-Hope, a member of the boy band supergroup BTS, was discharged from South Korea's military on Thursday (Oct 17) after 18 months of duty.

He is the second member of the seven-member group to wrap up the mandatory national service that has put their music careers on hold, after oldest member Jin finished his service in June.

J-Hope, 30, wearing a uniform and a black beret, was smiling as he was greeted by fellow group member Jin and around 100 or more cheering fans as well as reporters upon his release at a military base in Wonju, Gangwon province.

K-pop band BTS's member J-Hope reacts after being discharged from a mandatory military service outside of an army base in Wonju, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
K-pop band BTS member J-Hope reacts after being discharged from a mandatory military service outside of an army base in Wonju, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

"Thanks to the fans, I was able to finish it (the service) safely, with health," he told those gathered.

"What I've felt for the past a year-and-a-half is that a lot of soldiers are working hard, dedicating themselves, and doing so much to protect the country," he added, asking the public for their interest and love for those serving in the military.

Shares in HYBE, the label which houses BTS, rose 4.7 per cent in early trade versus a flat wider market.

The band is expected to reunite in 2025 after all members complete their duty.

Source: Reuters/sr

Related Topics

South Korea celebrity BTS

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement