J-Hope, member of K-pop's BTS, finishes military service in South Korea

K-pop star J-Hope, a member of the boy band supergroup BTS, was discharged from South Korea's military on Thursday (Oct 17) after 18 months of duty.

He is the second member of the seven-member group to wrap up the mandatory national service that has put their music careers on hold, after oldest member Jin finished his service in June.

J-Hope, 30, wearing a uniform and a black beret, was smiling as he was greeted by fellow group member Jin and around 100 or more cheering fans as well as reporters upon his release at a military base in Wonju, Gangwon province.