BTS star J-Hope to release new music in March this year
The 30-year-old K-pop star posted a teaser on his Instagram shortly after announcing his Hope on the Stage Tour, which will kick off in February 2025.
Shortly after announcing his 2025 Hope on the Stage solo world tour, the 30-year-old K-pop star, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, shared a video of his time in the recording studio in Los Angeles and teased the Beginning of a New Dream.
He captioned the clip on Instagram: “New music on the way. 2025.03.”
It will mark J-Hope’s first music release since he completed his mandatory military service on Oct 17, 2024, after completing his 18 months of service.
It will also come a year after he released his EP, Hope on the Street Vol. 1.
J-Hope recruited his BTS bandmate Jungkook, LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yun-jin, Bad Bunny and Nile Rodgers for the follow-up to his 2022 debut album Jack in the Box.
The six-track collection was accompanied by a six-part docuseries, which documented the South Korean star’s dance journey and saw him meet street dancers in Osaka, Paris, New York, Seoul and Gwangju.
J-Hope’s tour will kick off this year with three nights at Seoul’s KSPO Dome on Feb 28, Mar 1 and 2.
The star will also perform in Singapore on Apr 26 and 27.
The run, which includes dates in the United States and Asia, is due to conclude in Osaka, Japan, on Jun 1.
However, due to the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles, further dates will be confirmed at a later date.
Meanwhile, the South Korean boy band - comprising RM, Suga, Jin, V, Jimin, and 27-year-old Jungkook - plan to reunite in 2025.
BTS revealed at their annual FESTA dinner in 2022 that they would be focusing on solo projects and military service.
However, RM said in 2023: "We’ll be joining together again. And that will be in 2025."