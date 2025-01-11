BTS star J-Hope to release new music in March this year

Shortly after announcing his 2025 Hope on the Stage solo world tour, the 30-year-old K-pop star, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, shared a video of his time in the recording studio in Los Angeles and teased the Beginning of a New Dream.

He captioned the clip on Instagram: “New music on the way. 2025.03.”

It will mark J-Hope’s first music release since he completed his mandatory military service on Oct 17, 2024, after completing his 18 months of service.

It will also come a year after he released his EP, Hope on the Street Vol. 1.

J-Hope recruited his BTS bandmate Jungkook, LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yun-jin, Bad Bunny and Nile Rodgers for the follow-up to his 2022 debut album Jack in the Box.

The six-track collection was accompanied by a six-part docuseries, which documented the South Korean star’s dance journey and saw him meet street dancers in Osaka, Paris, New York, Seoul and Gwangju.