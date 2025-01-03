BTS' J-Hope, Squid Game star Im Si-wan and other celebrities donate to families of the victims of Jeju Air crash

In a statement, J-Hope (whose real name is Jung Ho-seok) said: "Upon hearing the news of the accident, I decided to donate to provide some support to the bereaved families. I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families as well as everyone grieving due to this tragedy."

Expressing gratitude towards J-Hope's donation, a representative of Hope Bridge said: "We deeply appreciate J-Hope’s heartfelt contribution to the bereaved families. We will do our utmost to ensure his generous donation is delivered entirely to the affected families."

A member of the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association’s Honors Club, J-Hope had previously donated to flood relief causes in 2022, as well as funding the treatments of paediatric patients in 2019.