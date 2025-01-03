BTS' J-Hope, Squid Game star Im Si-wan and other celebrities donate to families of the victims of Jeju Air crash
Out of the 181 people on board Jeju Air flight 2216 which crashed on Dec 29, 179 died.
In the days following the fatal crash of Jeju Air flight 2216 on Dec 29, multiple South Korean celebrities have stepped up to provide aid to the families of victims.
On Thursday (Dec 2), South Korea's Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association announced that BTS member J-Hope, 30, had donated 100 million won (US$68,200) to assist those affected by the plane crash.
In a statement, J-Hope (whose real name is Jung Ho-seok) said: "Upon hearing the news of the accident, I decided to donate to provide some support to the bereaved families. I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families as well as everyone grieving due to this tragedy."
Expressing gratitude towards J-Hope's donation, a representative of Hope Bridge said: "We deeply appreciate J-Hope’s heartfelt contribution to the bereaved families. We will do our utmost to ensure his generous donation is delivered entirely to the affected families."
A member of the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association’s Honors Club, J-Hope had previously donated to flood relief causes in 2022, as well as funding the treatments of paediatric patients in 2019.
J-Hope's donation comes days after Squid Game Season 2 star Im Si-wan donated an undisclosed amount to the same organisation.
In a statement, Im said: "I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their beloved family members overnight."
Other South Korean celebrities who have aided the families of the Jeju Air Crash victims include rapper DinDin, comedian Park Na-rae and Culinary Class Wars contestant Ahn Yu-seong who worked with other chefs and restaurant owners to provide 1,000 servings of abalone porridge, 200 gimbap and 200 sandwiches.