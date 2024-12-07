Love Letter actress and J-pop star Miho Nakayama found dead at Tokyo home

Japanese actress Miho Nakayama was found dead in the bathtub in her Ebisu home in Tokyo on Friday (Dec 6). She was 54.

When Nakayama failed to show up at work, a member of her team went to her home and found her unresponsive. The paramedics confirmed her death at the scene, local media reported.

Affectionately known by her fans as Miporin, Nakayama is best known for her performance in the 1995 movie Love Letter, a film that garnered international acclaim and earned her several best actress awards.

Referred to as Japan’s most beautiful woman at the peak of her career, Nakayama starred in numerous popular television series, including A Sleeping Forest (1998) alongside the heartthrob Takuya Kimura and was also a J-pop singer.