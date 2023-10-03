Singer-songwriter Jack Johnson to perform in Singapore in March

Calling all good people. Get ready to turn The Star Theatre upside down on Mar 7, 2024 when singer-songwriter Jack Johnson arrives on our shores for his Meet the Moonlight tour, named after his 2022 album.

Performing in Singapore for the very first time, Johnson will be serenading fans with his repertoire of pop rock hits for one night only. Tickets are now available for pre-sale via Sistic till 11.59pm on Tuesday (Oct 3). To receive the pre-sale promo code, you'll need to sign up for organiser Now/Live's mailing list here.

General sales will then commence at 10am on Oct 4. Prices for the tickets range between S$99 and S$169.