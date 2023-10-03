Singer-songwriter Jack Johnson to perform in Singapore in March
Johnson is best known for his hit songs Good People, Upside Down and I Got You.
Calling all good people. Get ready to turn The Star Theatre upside down on Mar 7, 2024 when singer-songwriter Jack Johnson arrives on our shores for his Meet the Moonlight tour, named after his 2022 album.
Performing in Singapore for the very first time, Johnson will be serenading fans with his repertoire of pop rock hits for one night only. Tickets are now available for pre-sale via Sistic till 11.59pm on Tuesday (Oct 3). To receive the pre-sale promo code, you'll need to sign up for organiser Now/Live's mailing list here.
General sales will then commence at 10am on Oct 4. Prices for the tickets range between S$99 and S$169.
In a career spanning over two decades, Jack Johnson has sold over 25 million albums worldwide. Some of his famous hits include Upside Down, which topped Billboard's US Adult Alternative Songs chart, and You And Your Heart which was used as the theme song for the 2010 Little League World Series.
Besides his discography, Johnson is also well-respected for his charitable contributions to the environment. He and his wife founded the Kokua Hawaii Foundation to support environmental education in Hawaii's schools and communities, as well as the Johnson Ohana Foundation to support environmental, art and music education worldwide.