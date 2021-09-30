Jack Neo is making Ah Boys To Men spin-off called Ah Girls Go Army

After four Ah Boys To Men movies, director Jack Neo will next work on a spin-off of the franchise, this time with women wearing army camouflage.

During a press conference on Wednesday (Sep 29), Neo announced that Ah Girls Go Army is slated for release on the first day of Chinese New Year, Feb 1, 2022.

The new film is based on the fictional premise that women in Singapore have to serve National Service in the future because the population has declined to such a drastic extent.

“We know that the birth rate of our society is dropping each year. Can our Singaporean women step up to the challenge of defending our nation? This is what I want to explore in our new movie,” Neo said.

Ah Girls Go Army will follow the country’s first batch of female recruits – made up of “a bunch of Gen Z teens with different backgrounds and education” – as they find themselves “being pushed to their physical and emotional limits”.

Actress Apple Chan will star as Lieutenant Zhang and fans can also expect to see the original cast of Ah Boys To Men making cameos in the new film.

According to Neo, the script is ready and shooting for the film is expected to last 25 days with a completion date in November.

The film will be co-produced by mm2 Entertainment and Neo’s J Team Productions. The producers have announced an open call for auditions with those interested urged to send in a video of themselves acting out a character of their own choosing. Get more details here.

The first Ah Boys To Men film was released in 2012, and was followed by three sequels, the last of which was released in 2017.