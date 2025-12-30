Director Jack Neo to receive Lifetime Achievement Award as he marks 50 years in showbiz

For many Singaporeans, Jack Neo’s films are more than box-office successes – they are cultural memory. From the biting wit of Money No Enough to the tender coming-of-age lessons in I Not Stupid, Neo’s work has captured the quirks, frustrations and heart of Singapore life for five decades.

Now, the Singapore Film Society (SFS) is honouring the filmmaker with its Lifetime Achievement Award at a gala celebration on Jan 2, 2026.

Titled “Ah Boy To Director Liang”, a playful nod to one of his most successful film franchises and to Neo’s longstanding moniker, the event will take place at Golden Village VivoCity, GV Max, followed by a special screening of his 2003 film Homerun. SFS is also giving away 100 tickets to fans who want to attend the celebration in person.

Neo’s entertainment journey began in the 1970s, when he first made a name for himself as one of Channel 8’s most memorable comedic talents. Long before social media and streaming platforms, he developed a reputation for holding up a light to everyday Singaporeans through characters that mixed humour with pointed social commentary.

One of them is Liang Po Po, who is so iconic that Neo is even bringing her back for a new movie titled Liang Po Po: The Comeback, slated for a Chinese New Year release.