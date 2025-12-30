Director Jack Neo to receive Lifetime Achievement Award as he marks 50 years in showbiz
The Singapore Film Society is set to honour Jack Neo’s five decades of filmmaking, comedy and storytelling with a star-studded evening on Jan 2, 2026, reflecting on his impact on local culture.
For many Singaporeans, Jack Neo’s films are more than box-office successes – they are cultural memory. From the biting wit of Money No Enough to the tender coming-of-age lessons in I Not Stupid, Neo’s work has captured the quirks, frustrations and heart of Singapore life for five decades.
Now, the Singapore Film Society (SFS) is honouring the filmmaker with its Lifetime Achievement Award at a gala celebration on Jan 2, 2026.
Titled “Ah Boy To Director Liang”, a playful nod to one of his most successful film franchises and to Neo’s longstanding moniker, the event will take place at Golden Village VivoCity, GV Max, followed by a special screening of his 2003 film Homerun. SFS is also giving away 100 tickets to fans who want to attend the celebration in person.
Neo’s entertainment journey began in the 1970s, when he first made a name for himself as one of Channel 8’s most memorable comedic talents. Long before social media and streaming platforms, he developed a reputation for holding up a light to everyday Singaporeans through characters that mixed humour with pointed social commentary.
One of them is Liang Po Po, who is so iconic that Neo is even bringing her back for a new movie titled Liang Po Po: The Comeback, slated for a Chinese New Year release.
His transition to filmmaking reshaped the local movie landscape. Neo went on to write, produce and direct some of the country’s highest-grossing and most talked-about films, including the Ah Boys To Men franchise and I Not Stupid. Through these works, he chronicled the anxieties and aspirations of heartland families, national service recruits, schoolchildren and blue-collar workers – often with an unmistakable mix of slapstick, sentimentality and satire.
“Jack Neo is more than a filmmaker; he is a national storyteller,” said SFS chairperson Kenneth Tan.
“For five decades, he has held up a mirror to our society, making us laugh at our foibles, reflect on our challenges, and cherish our shared memories. His films… are not just movies; they are communal touchstones that have shaped generations. It is our honour to recognise his unparalleled role in building and championing Singapore cinema.”
The Jan 2 gala will see Neo reunited with cast members and collaborators from across his filmography, including actors from Money No Enough and Ah Boys To Men. The evening will culminate in the award presentation and an on-stage dialogue, offering audiences a look back at his creative evolution – from TV sketches to filmmaking milestones.
Fans will also revisit one of Neo’s most acclaimed works, Homerun, a remake of the Iranian film Children of Heaven. Set in 1965, the story follows two kampung siblings searching for a lost pair of shoes, using the simple premise to explore themes of friendship, family and the social fault lines between Singapore’s rich and poor in the early post-independence years.
For SFS, which has championed film appreciation since 1958, the celebration is both a tribute to Neo’s influence and a chance to bring long-time fans together for a uniquely Singaporean cinematic milestone.
To score a ticket, email info [at] singaporefilmsociety.com by Dec 31 with your name, mobile number and a message for Jack Neo. The first 50 qualifying entries will receive a pair of tickets. Winners will be notified by Jan 1.