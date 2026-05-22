Director Jack Neo to make stand-up comedy live show debut
The Mandarin-language comedy show titled Mass Rally will be held on Jun 20 at the Expo and Convention Centre at Marina Bay Sands. Tickets go on sale on May 27.
Singapore filmmaker and actor Jack Neo is stepping onto the stand-up comedy stage for the first time with a new live show.
Presented by J Team Productions and Unusual Entertainment, the Mandarin-language show – whose title translates to Mass Rally – will be performed at the Expo and Convention Centre at Marina Bay Sands on Jun 20.
The 90- to 120-minute show will blend humour, satire and self-deprecating jokes to explore everyday life and cultural quirks in Singapore and Malaysia. Using wordplay and exaggerated performance, the show is expected to touch on topics like language, social systems and daily habits as it moves into more emotional themes like family, marriage and education.
Joining Neo on stage will be Malaysian comedian Lucas, who is billed the “king” of stand-up comedy in Malaysia.
Mass Rally will conclude with a segment centred on local food culture, encouraging audiences to appreciate disappearing traditions and the community spirit.
Neo is known for his comedic roles across both film and television and remains one of Singapore's most recognised and commercially successful directors, best known for his mega-hit Ah Boys To Men franchise.
Tickets are priced between S$48 and S$138, excluding booking fees, and will go on sale from May 27, 12pm on Sistic.