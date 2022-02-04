Amazon's Reacher brings character closer to author Lee Child's book

Where the TV Reacher strays from the books is with dialogue. "Reacher said nothing" is a common written phrase in the book, but Ritchson's Reacher, while an observer, speaks his mind.

"Lee Child in the books had the luxury of explaining what's going on inside Reacher's head," said Ritchson. "But that's a little tougher to adapt to the screen without literally having a narrator. So I think (showrunner) Nick Santora did an incredible job of demonstrating how his mind works."

One of the actor's favourite parts of portraying Reacher is bringing to life how funny the character can be in the books.

"When you read the books, (the humour) is sometimes hidden between the lines, or you see it in the way that characters in the book sort of react uncomfortably to him, and he's comfortable in that space. I would laugh out loud reading the books. .. I wanted to make sure this show didn't take itself so seriously that we miss that sense of humour," he said.

The debut season of Reacher, premiering Friday (Feb 4) om Prime Video, is based on Killing Floor, the first book in the series.

"He's a minimalist," says Ritchson of the character. "The kind of guy that walks around with nothing but a toothbrush and a passport, but trouble finds him wherever he goes. So he just happens to stumble into circumstances. He arrives off a bus in a small town in Georgia and is immediately arrested for murder when he shows up, and he basically has to solve his own case."

Willa Fitzgerald and Malcom Goodwin play local authorities who team up with Reacher in the investigation. The hope is that future seasons will follow where Reacher goes and who he encounters.

"It feels a little bit like an anthology where Reacher remains the centerpiece and those vibrant, interesting characters that orbit him change and the settings change."

Ritchson says he's well-aware that the role comes with a responsibility to please the fans.

"There are a lot of people that were right for this and wanted to do this," Ritchson said. "There's a chip on my shoulder to prove every day I show up to work that I am the right guy, and they made the right choice."

To prepare, he made a point to read all the Jack Reacher books and soon became a devotee. (There are 26 books in Child's series.)

"As I read each book, I couldn't wait to get to the next one. I think I'm on par with the super fans out there. I really wanted to get every detail right, and I want to honour this character."