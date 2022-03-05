Jackie Chan does his part to help Hong Kong in COVID-19 fight

Chan who is in Xiamen, China, was seen helping to arrange the transportation of medical supplies to Hong Kong. The action star pitched in to stack boxes that needed to be loaded up and was lauded for his proactiveness.

The Supercop star didn’t forget to stop for a picture with the workers before he left.

Like Chan, other Hong Kong stars have also donated generously.

Actor Louis Koo's charity foundation donated 13,000 Antigen Rapid Test (ART) kits to charity and welfare organisations.