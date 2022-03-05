Jackie Chan does his part to help Hong Kong in COVID-19 fight
Other Hong Kong celebrities like Louis Koo and Alex Fong follow suit.
International star Jackie Chan does his part for Hong Kong by donating medical supplies as the city battles a fifth wave of COVID-19. According to reports, the 67-year-old star donated 100,000 boxes of COVID-19 rapid test kits, one million masks, as well as 30,000 sets of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers.
Chan who is in Xiamen, China, was seen helping to arrange the transportation of medical supplies to Hong Kong. The action star pitched in to stack boxes that needed to be loaded up and was lauded for his proactiveness.
The Supercop star didn’t forget to stop for a picture with the workers before he left.
Like Chan, other Hong Kong stars have also donated generously.
Actor Louis Koo's charity foundation donated 13,000 Antigen Rapid Test (ART) kits to charity and welfare organisations.
Hong Kong singer-actor Alex Fong donated 15,000 ART kits under the name of the non-governmental organisation he co-founded.