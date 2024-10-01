Action star Jackie Chan faints after getting strangled while filming a movie scene

Martial arts legend Jackie Chan is 70 and he still does his own stunts. In a recent behind-the-scenes video from his new movie Panda Plan, Chan was seen getting headlocked by a man before he suddenly lost consciousness and fell to the ground. His scene partner quickly released his hold and helped Chan sit up while a crew member ran over to help.

At that point, Chan's face was wiped of any expression and he appeared unaware of what was going on.

After a slight pause, he asked: "What are we doing?"

When he found out that he had fainted, Chan, in total disbelief, said it happened probably because he was holding his breath while they were doing the stunt.

As expected, Jackie Chan insisted he was fine but needed help to get up. A quick break later and the two were filming the same scene again.