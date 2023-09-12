Hong Kong megastar Jackie Chan made a surprise appearance at Jay Chou's recent concert

Attendees of Jay Chou's recent concert at Tianjin Olympic Centre Stadium definitely got their money's worth after being able to witness not one but two global megastars grace the stage before their eyes. On Saturday (Sep 9), Chou was performing his hit song Far Away when he suddenly signalled towards a rising platform on his right. Within seconds, veteran entertainer Jackie Chan appeared on stage, joining Chou in completing the song as the crowd erupted in thunderous applause.

The two legends then embraced as Chou said: "Thank you Big Brother for coming and supporting!" The pair then engaged in some playful banter, with Chan saying he "can't keep up with (his) mouth" when it came to Chou's fast-paced songs such as 2001's Nunchucks.

"We'll take a slower one instead," responded Chou, before selecting 2006's Listen To Mother's Words which he and Chan then performed in unison as the crowd waved their light sticks.

After the performance, Chan thanked concert-goers for supporting both him and Chou in their respective careers, before leaving the stage.

This was not Jackie Chan's first appearance at a Jay Chou concert. In 2014, he surprised the audience at Hong Kong's AsiaWorld–Expo and sang Understanding My Heart to a roaring crowd.