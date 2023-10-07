Logo
Singers JJ Lin and Show Luo turn into fanboys upon meeting superstar Jackie Chan in Singapore
Seeing the two stars take pictures with the movie legend at the Richard Mille flagship store opening makes us go, "Celebs, they are just like us!"

JJ Lin and Show Lo posted pictures with Jackie Chan on their respective Instagram pages. (Photos: Instagram/jjlin, showlo)

07 Oct 2023 12:03PM
JJ Lin and Show Luo have crowds chanting their names at concerts, but for the two superstars, they turn into fanboys themselves when they meet film legend Jackie Chan in person in Singapore.

The singers were spotted on Oct 5 at the opening of the Richard Mille flagship store on St Martin’s Drive and both eagerly shared pictures with the 69-year-old action icon.

Onlookers also managed to catch a glimpse of the Rush Hour star as he crossed the road to the event.
Jackie Chan is no stranger to the brand, often spotted donning Richard Mille timepieces at events. In fact, the Swiss luxury watch brand commissioned a special “Jackie Chan” watch, the Calibre RM07, in 2021 – with only 36 pieces available worldwide.
Jackie Chan has his own Richard Mille model named after him, with only 36 pieces produced. (Photo: Richard Mille)

This story was originally published in 8Days. 

For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/

Source: 8 Days/hq

