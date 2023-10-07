Singers JJ Lin and Show Luo turn into fanboys upon meeting superstar Jackie Chan in Singapore
Seeing the two stars take pictures with the movie legend at the Richard Mille flagship store opening makes us go, "Celebs, they are just like us!"
JJ Lin and Show Luo have crowds chanting their names at concerts, but for the two superstars, they turn into fanboys themselves when they meet film legend Jackie Chan in person in Singapore.
The singers were spotted on Oct 5 at the opening of the Richard Mille flagship store on St Martin’s Drive and both eagerly shared pictures with the 69-year-old action icon.