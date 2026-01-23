Jackie Chan's first time at Milan Fashion Week has fans amused as he looks like he 'accidentally wandered' in

Although martial arts superstar Jackie Chan, 71, has been in the industry for over 60 years, Jan 16 marked his first ever appearance at Milan Men's Fashion Week, where he attended Chinese sportswear and equipment brand Li-Ning's Fall/Winter 2026 show.

What caught people's attention, however, was how out of place Chan appeared at the event.

Dressed in a light grey coat layered over a blue turtleneck and wearing no accessories, his understated look stood in stark contrast to the flashy, fashion-forward atmosphere around him.

After seeing his extremely minimalist style, many netizens joked his outfit resembled the “standard dad look for a trip to the mall”, teasing that he looked like “the uncle next door who accidentally wandered into a fashion show”.

As a first-time attendee, Chan was also likened to a curious, “wide-eyed kid", holding up his phone and eagerly snapping photos of the runway. His serious yet slightly lost expression reminded many of elders encountering something new for the first time – sort of like teaching your grandparents how to use TikTok.