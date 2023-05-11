Jackie Chan admits he 'can’t talk to young people' and is 'completely out of touch with their language'

Jackie Chan, 69, recently made an appearance on Chinese host Lu Jian’s talk show to promote his new movie Ride On.

Lu Jian first described Chan’s character in the show to be “a very hardworking person who is fully devoted to his work”. The star immediately agreed, saying that he is like that in real life too.

In Ride On, Chan plays an impoverished stuntman who seeks help from his estranged daughter when he finds out that his stunt horse may be auctioned off to pay for his debts.

When the host mentioned that the character seemed to have a “disconnect” with the current generation, Chan admitted that he is similar in that aspect as well.

“I admit I can’t talk to young people. For example, I’m shocked when I see the [equipment] used during shoots these days. Sometimes, when filming a reality show, there are more than 40 cameras around. I don’t understand what youngsters are talking about now. I can’t grasp what they’re saying. I am completely out of touch with their language,” said Chan.