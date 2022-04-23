China-based K-pop idol Jackson Wang opens up about mental health struggles
“For the past eight years, I've been living the commercial life. I've been living on a schedule, show after show,” said the singer.
Jackson Wang, formerly of K-pop boyband Got7, recently opened up about his mental health struggles and how he has dealt with the challenges he faces in the industry.
The 28-year-old heartthrob sat down with Entertainment Tonight on April 20 (Wed) to talk about his new single Blow and his journey with Got7, which first debuted as a band in 2014.
Having just performed at Coachella in California last weekend, the singer said that the past eight years have felt like a “loop” to him. “I've been living the commercial life. I've been living on a schedule, show after show,” said the singer.
The now-solo artiste added that he often felt lost trying to navigate the world of showbiz and the pitfalls that it came with. (Wang is still part of Got7, which is on hiatus while its seven members pursue solo projects.)
"And, that's why, after eight (to) nine years of that, I got to a point I lost it, mentally. I was lost, I didn't know what to do.”
Wang revealed that it wasn’t until recently that he started opening up to his friends about his mental health struggles and sought their advice.
Surrounding himself with the “positive energy of friends” gave the Hong Kong-born singer the much needed push he said he needed to get him through the tough times.
“They forced me, they sat me down and talked with me, and it's the first time in my life that I felt that connection," he said.
Wang also shared that the persona MAGICMAN featured in his newest music video, reflects his newfound mental clarity.
Since overcoming his mental health struggles, making music has become a liberating experience as he finds himself spending less time overthinking and worrying about matters that are out of his control.
"The concept and everything are free. I've never been this raw, ever in my life," he said.