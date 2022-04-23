China-based K-pop idol Jackson Wang opens up about mental health struggles

Jackson Wang, formerly of K-pop boyband Got7, recently opened up about his mental health struggles and how he has dealt with the challenges he faces in the industry.

The 28-year-old heartthrob sat down with Entertainment Tonight on April 20 (Wed) to talk about his new single Blow and his journey with Got7, which first debuted as a band in 2014.

Having just performed at Coachella in California last weekend, the singer said that the past eight years have felt like a “loop” to him. “I've been living the commercial life. I've been living on a schedule, show after show,” said the singer.

The now-solo artiste added that he often felt lost trying to navigate the world of showbiz and the pitfalls that it came with. (Wang is still part of Got7, which is on hiatus while its seven members pursue solo projects.)