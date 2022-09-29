Jackson Wang performing in Singapore in December as part of Magic Man world tour

Jackson Wang is coming back to Singapore very soon – this time, for a solo concert.

It was announced on Wednesday (Sep 28) that Wang, who was just in town in August for a slew of promotional activities, will be bringing his Magic Man world tour to Singapore on Dec 23.

Only six dates have been confirmed so far: Bangkok on Nov 26, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore in December, London and Paris in January 2023 and Dubai in February. Ticketing and venue details have not yet been announced.