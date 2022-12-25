He sings, he climbs, he parties with fans: Why Singapore loves Jackson Wang

Hong Kong pop star Jackson Wang was very busy playing Santa Claus by giving fans the gift of himself when he was in Singapore as part of his Magic Man World Tour.

During his first solo concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Dec 23, the encore took on a feverish pitch when the singer-rapper casually announced that he was going up to the second floor to see his fans. And he did.

He scaled up to the second level and climbed over the metal railing, much to the excitement of the concertgoers. Two security guards quickly followed suit as the artiste disappeared into the audience stand.