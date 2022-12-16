There's still a chance to spend Christmas Eve with Jackson Wang at Marina Bay Sands’ sold out pool party
A second batch of tickets for Christmas in the Skies – MBS’ first-ever pool party where Wang will be making a special appearance – will be released on Friday (Dec 16).
Tickets to Christmas In The Skies – Marina Bay Sands' (MBS) first ever Christmas Eve pool party were sold out within three hours of its launch on Thursday night (Dec 15).
But there's good news for those fretting about missing the chance to usher in Christmas with multi-hyphenate global superstar Jackson Wang, who is set to make a special appearance at the event.
Encouraged by this overwhelming response, the event organisers will be releasing a limited number of additional tickets on Friday (Dec 16). All updates will be announced via MBS’ Facebook and Instagram pages.
Christmas In The Skies will be held on Dec 24 at MBS’ infinity pool, a day after Wang’s Magic Man World Tour 2022 concert, which will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
The event is also billed as the Hong Kong-born K-pop star Wang’s official Singapore after-party for the concert.
“Singapore has always had a special place in my heart, and ever since my stay at Marina Bay Sands for the Human Remix party in August, I have wanted to return to this amazing property,” said Wang in a press statement.
“Being able to celebrate Christmas Eve and my Magic Man World Tour 2022 Singapore After Party at the spectacular Infinity Pool, surrounded by my beloved team and fans – it is a dream come true. I look forward to meeting all my fans in Singapore soon.”
Tickets to Christmas In The Skies are priced at S$388.
On top of the chance to meet Wang, guests will be treated to a stunning LED-lined floating stage set up across MBS’ expansive Infinity Pool.
There will also be live music sets by Marquee Singapore’s resident DJ Nash D, magic acts by award-winning magician Kevin Li, and free-flowing beer and wine.
On Dec 25, from 2am onwards, the party will continue at Marquee Singapore.
“Marina Bay Sands is always discovering new ways to redefine entertainment experiences and exploring new possibilities beyond the physical spaces of a theatre or a venue hall,” said Paul Town, Chief Operating Officer of Marina Bay Sands.
“We are thrilled to further our friendship with Jackson Wang and his team, as we welcome him back for the double celebration of the integrated resort’s first-ever Infinity Pool party and the after-party of his concert on such a memorable occasion.”
The new batch of tickets will be available on Marquee Singapore’s website.