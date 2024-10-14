Singer Jackson Wang spent the weekend in Singapore diving at SEA Aquarium and getting scared at his own haunted house
The Hong Kong musician was in Singapore to promote his new comic book Under The Castle – which also served as the basis of his haunted house at Universal Studios Singapore's Halloween Horror Nights 12.
Hong Kong musician Jackson Wang was in Singapore over the weekend (Oct 12 and 13) to promote his new comic book series Under The Castle – which served as the basis of one of the haunted houses at this year's Halloween Horror Nights event.
During his trip, Wang – who is also a member of the popular K-pop group Got7 – took part in many activities around the country including diving at SEA Aquarium and visiting Universal Studios Singapore (USS).
During his visit to USS on the night of Oct 12, Wang entered the Under The Castle haunted house and was caught on video screaming several times while navigating the house.
In an Instagram Story posted by Universal Studios Singapore, Wang can be seen squatting on the floor and expressing his relief upon escaping the haunted house. Videos taken by other attendees showed Wang also trying the Transformers and Battlestar Galactica rides at the theme park.
On Oct 13, Wang attended a book signing for Under The Castle at SEA Aquarium where he also spoke about the series and fielded questions from the media. After the event, he headed to an afterparty at Adventure Cove Waterpark which had a beatboxing performance by Singaporean musician Dharni as well as dance sequences from other groups.