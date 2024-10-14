Singer Jackson Wang spent the weekend in Singapore diving at SEA Aquarium and getting scared at his own haunted house

Hong Kong musician Jackson Wang was in Singapore over the weekend (Oct 12 and 13) to promote his new comic book series Under The Castle – which served as the basis of one of the haunted houses at this year's Halloween Horror Nights event.

During his trip, Wang – who is also a member of the popular K-pop group Got7 – took part in many activities around the country including diving at SEA Aquarium and visiting Universal Studios Singapore (USS).