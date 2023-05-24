Missed out on tickets to Jacky Cheung's Singapore concerts? He's doing 6 shows in Malaysia in August

The Crescent Moon singer will be bringing his Jacky Cheung 60+ Concert Tour to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia this August. Just like the Singapore leg of his tour initially, Cheung will be performing six shows over two weekends, from Aug 11 to 13 and Aug 18 to 20.

The concert is slated to take place at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil and tickets will go on general sale from 10am on May 26 via Book My Show, with prices ranging from RM388 (S$114) to RM1,188 (S$350), excluding booking fees.

It was previously reported that tickets for Cheung’s six shows in Singapore sold out within hours. Demand was so high that Cheung added three more shows which also sold out almost immediately once tickets were released.