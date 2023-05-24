Missed out on tickets to Jacky Cheung's Singapore concerts? He's doing 6 shows in Malaysia in August
The Hong Kong singer will be performing at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil from Aug 11 to 13 and Aug 18 to 20.
If you weren't able to snag tickets to any of Jacky Cheung’s July shows in Singapore, you might just be in luck – if you’re willing to travel, that is.
The Crescent Moon singer will be bringing his Jacky Cheung 60+ Concert Tour to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia this August. Just like the Singapore leg of his tour initially, Cheung will be performing six shows over two weekends, from Aug 11 to 13 and Aug 18 to 20.
The concert is slated to take place at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil and tickets will go on general sale from 10am on May 26 via Book My Show, with prices ranging from RM388 (S$114) to RM1,188 (S$350), excluding booking fees.
It was previously reported that tickets for Cheung’s six shows in Singapore sold out within hours. Demand was so high that Cheung added three more shows which also sold out almost immediately once tickets were released.