Hong Kong star Jacky Cheung performing three shows in Singapore in November
The concerts will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 21, 22 and 23. Cheung previously held 11 sold-out shows in Singapore in 2023.
Hong Kong star Jacky Cheung will be returning to Singapore for three shows on Nov 21, 22 and 23 as part of his Jacky Cheung 60+ Concert Tour. The concerts will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
The Heavenly King previously held 11 sold-out shows in Singapore in 2023 during the same tour.
Tickets for the upcoming Singapore concerts are priced from S$168 to S$388, excluding booking fee.
KrisFlyer members can register for presale from Jun 10 to 17 and enjoy priority access to tickets when paying with a Mastercard credit or debit card on Jul 2, 2025 from 10am to 11.59pm. Members can also redeem miles for tickets from Jul 2 at 10am.
The presale for all OCBC cardmembers will start on Jul 3 from 10am to 11.59pm.
General ticket sales will start on Jul 4 at 10am via Ticketmaster.
Cheung's 60+ Concert Tour features breathtaking stage designs like a vintage car centre piece, a towering four-storey structure housing a massive orchestra and a vibrant retro cabaret backdrop.