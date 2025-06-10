Hong Kong star Jacky Cheung performing three shows in Singapore in November

Hong Kong star Jacky Cheung will be returning to Singapore for three shows on Nov 21, 22 and 23 as part of his Jacky Cheung 60+ Concert Tour. The concerts will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The Heavenly King previously held 11 sold-out shows in Singapore in 2023 during the same tour.

Tickets for the upcoming Singapore concerts are priced from S$168 to S$388, excluding booking fee.