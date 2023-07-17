Jacky Cheung wows Singapore concert crowd with the same perfect split he did in Macao
Here are five highlights from the first night of Cheung's sold-out 11-night concert tour stop here.
When a Heavenly King holds a concert, glitz and glamour are guaranteed. On the first night of his record-breaking 11 shows in Singapore (Jul 14), Jacky Cheung made sure to give his 8,000 fans, all of whom queued, battled and rushed to buy his tickets, an out-of-this-world experience during his 60+ Concert Tour at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
8days.sg went to listen to his concert and here are five memorable moments proving why Cheung is still the reigning Cantopop royalty.
1. HIS CONCERT STARTED RIGHT ON TIME
We aren’t exaggerating when we say the only thing more punctual than a Jacky Cheung concert is a Japanese train. Right on the dot at 8pm, his stage burst into music and we were shortly treated to the first notes of his distinctive velvety baritone belting out the upbeat Keep This Moment. Even with Cheung’s superstar status, he doesn’t let his fans wait. We stan this professional king.
2. HE IS PROBABLY THE ONLY 62-YEAR-OLD WHO LOOKS SO GOOD IN SKINTIGHT LEATHER PANTS
Jacky Cheung turned 62 on Jul 10. As he launched into his song Another 10 Years, an AI video montage played, starting with a young Cheung morphing into an old man with the rhetorical question: “How many more decades will there be?”
It was a sobering thought for everyone in the house, though Cheung gave the crowd a timely reminder by sharing: “Age is just a number. For example, I wanted to hold a concert (at my age). So I did.”
He didn’t just hold a standard issue concert, though. While some 60-something folks we know are wearing 3XL-sized clothing from Uniqlo, Cheung is dancing, gyrating and singing on stage in well-fitted suits and skintight leather pants that look like they have been spray-painted on him. And he’s going to do this for 11 nights. If the fashion police gave out public service awards, Cheung would be the first to receive one.
3. HE DID A PERFECT SPLIT ON STAGE... AGAIN
To prove his point that he is 62 going on 26, Cheung performed a full split on stage and popped right back up, grinning. It sounds difficult enough, made even more impressive by the fact that he also did the same thing perfectly during his first concert stop in Macao last month. It just made us reflect on how we can't even get up from a low sofa these days without taking an MC.
4. THERE WAS A 74-STRONG ORCHESTRA AND 20 BALLET DANCERS AT THE CONCERT
We have been to stripped-down concerts where the stage is sparse and the artiste the focus. But Jacky Cheung’s show is an extravaganza, filled with gorgeous stage sets like a vintage car, a four-storey structure where a 74-strong orchestra played, and a retro cabaret backdrop for the fun, energetic song Double Trouble. Endearingly, Cheung laboriously introduced each and every member of his orchestra, including his concert music director and pianist, our own homegrown Goh Kheng Long.
The stage is a conventional one this year, unlike his A Classic Tour stop in 2018 which had staging in the middle of the stadium that allowed the audience to see him from every direction. But still, he paced the stage last night and stood on mounted platforms at either end so lucky concertgoers with seats there can catch a good glimpse of him.
There were also pyrotechnics, 20 ballet dancers dressed in LED light-woven outfits, and acrobatic dancers who entertained the crowd while Cheung shimmied into his next costume.
5. HIS VOICE IS STILL HEAVENLY
You definitely get your money's worth watching Jacky Cheung live because the man can sing. We felt all the intense emotions he poured into each note, not realising that over two hours had passed as we listened to him croon his hits like Wait Till My Heart Aches. The song was accompanied by a tear-jerking video played on stage, with Cheung and actress Shu Qi acting as a couple going through the stages of birth, marriage and death.
He also hit high notes with ease for classics such as Rainy Day Breakup, Forever With You, Love is Eternal, 3 Days 2 Nights and a special remix of Kiss Goodbye. While we preferred the original version for the latter – what’s a Jacky Cheung show without the requisite singalong to this hit? – the crowd did spontaneously break into a phone torchlight-led karaoke rendition of She Came To Listen To My Concert.
Jacky Cheung had notably chosen to showcase his lesser-known works and more Cantonese than Mandarin songs for this tour, which he acknowledged during the concert. “Most of you know how to speak Cantonese too, right?” he teased the audience before sharing: “I feel very comfortable singing here. It feels like I’m singing at home.”
It means that you should expect less of a greatest-hits concert, which may dampen some who are looking forward to this. After all, Cheung also reminisced that he had been holding concerts for over 30 years. That’s a career spanning longer than some people’s HDB flat ownership, which seems fair for him to try something different.
“This is my 10th tour. I want to hold another concert when I’m 70, will you come?” Cheung asked the crowd.
And the answer?
A resounding “Yes!”
This story was originally published in 8Days.
For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/