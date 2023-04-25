Hong Kong star Jacky Cheung to perform 6 shows in Singapore in July
Hong Kong singer-actor Jacky Cheung will be performing six shows in Singapore in July. The Jacky Cheung 60+ Concert Tour will see the Heavenly King entertaining fans at the Singapore Indoor Stadium from Apr 14 to 16 and Apr 21 to 23.
Tickets for the shows will go on sale at 10am on Apr 26 on Ticketmaster and at all SingPost outlets.
Tickets for Jacky Cheung's 60+ Concert Tour will be priced between S$168 and S$388, excluding booking fees. In 2012, Cheung set the Guinness World record for the largest combined audience for a live act in 12 months with his Jacky Cheung 1/2 Century World Tour which saw 2,048,553 audience members.
When asked about his achievements, Cheung said: "I try my best at every performance, and with each performance, I gain a little more. I am grateful and heartened by the immense support everyone has shown me.”