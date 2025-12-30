'A great honour' touring with Jacky Cheung: Campus SuperStar alum Marcus Lee reflects on backup singer journey

If you had watched the second season of Mediacorp singing competition Campus SuperStar back in 2007, you might remember Marcus Lee Jun Wei as the second runner-up.

After the competition, the then-15-year-old went on to pursue his music dreams, fronting local indie pop-rock band Exdee and later participating in Chinese reality singing show Sing! China three times, though he was eliminated at the blind audition stage on each occasion.

In June 2023, the singer-songwriter reached a major milestone in his career when he joined Heavenly King Jacky Cheung’s 60+ Concert Tour as a backing vocalist, performing in more than 300 shows over the course of the tour.

Recently, Lee, 33, reflected on his time on the tour, sharing that this chapter of his career is drawing to a close as the concert series approaches its conclusion in January 2026 in Hong Kong, following a two-and-a-half-year run.