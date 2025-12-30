'A great honour' touring with Jacky Cheung: Campus SuperStar alum Marcus Lee reflects on backup singer journey
After more than two-and-a-half years and 300 shows as a backing vocalist on Jacky Cheung’s 60+ Concert Tour, Lee looks back on a defining chapter of his music career.
If you had watched the second season of Mediacorp singing competition Campus SuperStar back in 2007, you might remember Marcus Lee Jun Wei as the second runner-up.
After the competition, the then-15-year-old went on to pursue his music dreams, fronting local indie pop-rock band Exdee and later participating in Chinese reality singing show Sing! China three times, though he was eliminated at the blind audition stage on each occasion.
In June 2023, the singer-songwriter reached a major milestone in his career when he joined Heavenly King Jacky Cheung’s 60+ Concert Tour as a backing vocalist, performing in more than 300 shows over the course of the tour.
Recently, Lee, 33, reflected on his time on the tour, sharing that this chapter of his career is drawing to a close as the concert series approaches its conclusion in January 2026 in Hong Kong, following a two-and-a-half-year run.
In an Instagram post, Lee wrote that performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, his home country venue, felt "surreal".
He used to watch concerts there with a sense of amazement and never imagined that one day he would stand on that stage himself.
While it was not his own concert, Lee described the opportunity to back Cheung, widely regarded as one of the greatest singers of his generation, as "such a great honour".
Lee also reflected on the routine of a concert day, from arriving at the venue to walking on stage for soundcheck and standing beside Cheung during the show.
"As we did the last show in Singapore, my hometown, I must say it felt pretty surreal going through the routine... These are moments that I'll remember for a very long time," he wrote.
As the tour moves into its final leg in Hong Kong, Lee said he is unsure how he will feel when it officially ends, but for now is focused on enjoying each remaining performance.
He is also reminding himself to give thanks and to cherish everything he has experienced on the road, including both the good and the challenging moments.
Referencing a lyric about how much can change in 10 years, he added that the time spent on tour has changed him “for good.”
This story was originally published in 8Days.
