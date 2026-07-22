Taiwanese host Jacky Wu holds surprise meet-and-greet with fans at Clementi pasar malam
Wu was even seen singing for supporters while promoting products from his supplement brand.
We have seen celebrities have fan meetings at shopping malls, bars or even concert halls. But a pasar malam in Singapore? We think Taiwanese host Jacky Wu might be the first.
On a Xiaohongshu (RedNote in English) post uploaded on Monday (Jul 20), a netizen shared that they were surprised to see the 63-year-old star at the local pasar malam, or night market, in Clementi.
"I couldn't believe this was real. Jacky Wu was cracking jokes right in front of me," wrote the user.
In the video they shared, Wu was seen standing in front of one of the pasar malam stalls with a banner that read: "Jacky Wu Fan Meet & Greet".
It was said that the star was at the pasar malam from 6pm to 8pm, and was reportedly selling products from his own meal-replacement and dietary supplement line Bonjour Perfect.
He even burst into song, performing the Hokkien classic Hua Hee Tio Ho (Happy Can Already) by Taiwanese singer Chen Lei.
The RedNote user also claimed that the host had helped promote a cleaning product that came in a spray bottle.
"There was no proper stage, the sound system was basic, (and he was) promoting an all-natural cleaning product with minimalist packaging," the user wrote.
Fans, nevertheless, were thrilled to see the host making a surprise appearance in the heartland area. Many also flocked to the stall to catch a glimpse of the superstar host.
"As long as you buy their products, you can take a photo with him," one claimed.
Don't be surprised if you start seeing more of Wu here in Singapore or across the Causeway. He recently revealed that he had set up a factory in Johor Bahru to produce an antibacterial solution for his brand. The facility has also been awarded Halal certification.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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